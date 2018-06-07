Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov has kicked off in Moscow, Spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Minister Tigran Balayan tweeted.

The sides are expected to discuss issues on bilateral cooperation reached during Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within OSCE summit in Sochi.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov will discuss international issues, including integration processes within Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and the CIS, as well as the coordination at the UN, OSCE, BSEC and other authoritative international and regional forums.

The sides will also exchange views over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.