Тhe EU non-permanent seats in the UN Security Council should become European seats, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

According to her, despite the US President Donald Tramp’s decisions, the European Union should become more cohesive as disagreements with the US in NATO, US withdrawal both from the climate and Iranian deal, as well as transatlantic trade cooperation conflict testify to a reorganization of the world order.

If Europe wants to become a global player, it should act as a global player, German Chancellor said adding that this stance requires great efforts, courage and determination, as well as financial investments.