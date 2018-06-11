KARABAKH ARMY SOLDIER KILLED

(video)

A Karabakh army soldier was fatally wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shooting on Sunday evening.

Contract serviceman Vahan Eloyan was killed at an outpost located in south-eastern direction. An investigation has been launched.

The Defense Army of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and express solidarity with the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed soldier.

https://news.am/eng/news/455975.html

PASHINYAN TO ATTEND OPENING OF WORLD CUP

(photo,text)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup and will attend the first match, spokesperson for PM Armen Yeghoyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The World Cup open with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia match on June 14.

https://news.am/eng/news/455960.html

TRUMP, KIM JONG UN ARRIVE IN SINGAPORE

(photo,text)

U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Singapore where he will meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un next week.

Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore earlier today and had a meeting with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

https://news.am/eng/news/455939.html

AURORA PRIZE AWARDED TO KYAW HLA AUNG

(video)

The third annual $1.1 million Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded today to Mr. Kyaw Hla Aung, a lawyer and activist recognized for his dedication to fighting for equality, education and human rights for the Rohingya people in Myanmar, in the face of persecution, harassment and oppression.

Kyaw Hla Aung was presented the 2018 Aurora Prize, granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, at a ceremony in Armenia. Kyaw Hla Aung was selected as the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate among 750 nominations submitted from 115 countries.

https://news.am/eng/news/455903.html

AGHVAN HOVSEPYAN DECIDES TO STEP DOWN

(photo,text)

Head of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Aghvan Hovsepyan, on Monday announced about his resignation from office.

On the same day, Hovsepyan met with the committee staff, informed them about his decision to submit his resignation, and thanked them for the joint work.

Aghvan Hovsepyan added that he will continue to engage actively in creative, scholarly, pedagogical, and social activities.

https://news.am/eng/news/456051.html

PASHINYAN HAS VIDEOCONFERENCE

(photo,text)

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, held a videoconference with word-renowned Armenian economist Daron Acemoğlu. They discussed the prospects for Armenia’s development, and the possible formats of cooperation with Acemoğlu.

The PM presented the future programs and priorities of the new Armenian government.

The interlocutors agreed to continue discussions on these matters in the future too.

https://news.am/eng/news/456011.html