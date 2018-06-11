The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, held a videoconference with word-renowned Armenian economist Daron Acemoğlu. They discussed the prospects for Armenia’s development, and the possible formats of cooperation with Acemoğlu.

The PM presented the future programs and priorities of the new Armenian government.

The economist, for his part, stressed that it is the right time to undertake institutional reforms in Armenia. Acemoğlu underscored the introduction of flexible mechanisms for institutional checks and balances between the branches of power. Also, he expressed readiness to assist the new Armenian government in development, democratization, and implementation of reforms.

The interlocutors agreed to continue discussions on these matters in the future too.