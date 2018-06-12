The footage of Azerbaijanis’ visiting the graves at ruined Gyunnut village, which is now under the control of the Armenian side, has been posted on the internet.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, has posted this video.

“[This footage] is shot from Armenian positions,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “From the position that has full control over the ruins of the village.”

Hovhannisyan had earlier informed that on June 6 and 7, the Azerbaijani side had petitioned to the Armed Forces Command of Armenia, with a request to permit some Azerbaijani citizens to visit the graveyards in the southern suburbs of the ruined settlement of Gyunnut. And based on humanitarian norms, the Armenian side had permitted these Azerbaijanis to visit the graveyard.