Court of Cassation Judge Yelizaveta Danielyan, whom the General Assembly of Judges had selected for being elected to the vacant position of judge of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia, on Wednesday was not elected by the National Assembly (NA) to this post, as she did not get enough number votes in her favor.
A total of 36 MPs voted for and 17 others—against Danielyan. But under the law, the candidacy of a CC member shall be approved by at least three-fifths of the 105-seat NA; that is, at least 63 votes in favor are needed to elect a judge to the CC.
More than 200 attorneys had petitioned to the President of Armenia with a letter proposing to hold a contest for that position, and they had noted that their respective candidate was attorney Vahe Grigoryan.