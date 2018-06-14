YEREVAN. – Although Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly said that Armenia will not change its foreign orientation, the program of the government contains certain changes and clarifications, German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler.

“The program contains some clarifications and in relation to the European Union as well,” he said.

The Ambassador added that the EU is the only partner in relation to whom the program contains precise goals: to implement the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and to start a dialogue on visa liberalization. This shows that there are expectations for expanding and deepening relations with the EU.