An unusual incident occurred on board a flight from Moscow to Yerevan, as several Russian citizens beat each other on board this flight.

On Thursday at 3:40am, a call was received from the aviation safety station at Zvartnots International Airport of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, informing that there were disorderly passengers on board a Moscow-Yerevan flight.

The operative team that was dispatched found out that, being under the influence of alcohol, three Russian citizen passengers had argued with and, subsequently, beaten each other on board the said flight.

At 5:20am, these passengers were detained at the airport.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

Forensic medical examinations have been commissioned.

An investigation is underway.