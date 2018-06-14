China urges the U.S. to make ‘wise choice’ ahead of tariffs decision, Reuters reported.
The US President Donald Trump is expected to reveal the list of Chinese goods targeting the US sanctions and plans to apply the tariffs to about $50 billion worth of good.
The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi noted that there were two choices when it came to the trade issue.
“The first choice is cooperation and mutual benefit. The other choice is confrontation and mutual loss. China chooses the first,” Wang said speaking to reporters in Beijing, with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“We hope the U.S. side can also make the same wise choice. Of course, we have also made preparations to respond to the second kind of choice,” Wang Yi added.