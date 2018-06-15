YEREVAN. – The Court of Cassation of Armenia on Friday ruled for the release of Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan.

In consideration of the personal pledges submitted by eleven MPs, the court commuted Babayan’s preventive measure.

By court decision, defendants Sanasar Gabrielyan and Armen Poghosyan also were set free.

In addition, the Court of Cassation decided to partially grant the defendants’ appeal and to forward the case for a new examination.

The first instance court had found Samvel Babayan guilty of orchestrating the smuggling of arms into Armenia and sentenced him to six years in prison, and the appellate court had upheld this ruling.

According to the indictment, Babayan had prompted a group of people to illegally purchase, transport and store Igla missile system, and he had acquired unlawful property in exchange.