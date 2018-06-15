YEREVAN.- Open-air jazz concert of the Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles of the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom was held in the Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan on Friday. The event was organized by the Defense Ministries of Armenia and the United Kingdom.
The concert was attended by Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth. The latter told Armenian News - NEWS.am that such events are very important for both countries.
Orchestra of the Armed Forces of Armenia also took part in th concert.
PHOTOS by Arsen Sargsyan/NEWS.am