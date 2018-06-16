Protesters demanding Mayor Karen Grigoryan’s resignation gathered in Etchmiadzin square along with Karen Grigoryan’s supporters.
National Security Service’s searches are natural phenomena, Karen Grigoryan told reporters he has nothing to worry about.
As reported earlier, the Armenian National Security Service officers escorted RPA deputies Manvel Grigoryan and Seyran Saroyan out of the building of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union in Etchmiadzin. The National Security Service conducted searches in the houses of Manvel Grigoryan and the crime boss Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo).