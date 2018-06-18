YEREVAN. – The European Union members have been truly impressed with the level of civic involvement of the Armenian citizens and followed very carefully what happened in Armenia during May and April, chair of the European Parliament's delegation visiting Armenia David McAllister said during a media conference in Yerevan on Monday.

“This transition tool place within the constitutional framework and without casualties, for this alone, all sides deserve our recognition. Today we are here to meet the new leadership and to discuss how it intends to fulfill its citizens’ high expectations,” he said.

David McAllister emphasized that the EU is not supporting specific politicians or parties but the people in Armenia as a whole and policies that strengthen democratic processes.

Speaking about possibility of early elections, MEP said EU is ready to come back to observe the next elections to keep supporting the democratic process in Armenia. At the same time he pointed to a number of malpractices at the last elections, among them cases of voter intimidation and vote-buying.

“We do hope that such malpractices will cease and the necessary changes will take place,” he added.