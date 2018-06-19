The trade war waged by the United States is against both the law of the market and the development trend of today's world, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement following the U.S. threats to impose new duties on Chinese goods.
“The trade war waged by the United States is against both the law of the market and the development trend of today' s world. It undermines the interests of the Chinese and American people, the interests of companies and the interests of the people all over the world,” Xinhua reported referring to the statement.
As reported earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods if China continues to raise duties on U.S. goods.