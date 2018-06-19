The servicemen of the Defense Police and Military Service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia may participate in the trainings, which will be held at school of the the German Defense Ministry's Military Police.
Such a preliminary agreement was reached on June 19 at the meeting of Chief of MoD Military Police, Colonel Artur Baghdasaryan with Head of International Cooperation Department of Germany Colonel Thorsten Stolle.
Issues related to the further development of cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
During the visit the members of the German delegation got acquainted with the structure, problems and functions of the newly formed peacekeeping platoon of the Armenian Defense Ministry.