YEREVAN. – Rumors are widely circulated in the political backstage as to who will be the only one from among the potential candidates to replace Aghvan Hovsepyan as Head of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia (RA), reported Iravunk (Right) newspaper.
“According to our sources, the new authorities seriously consider the [respective] candidacy of Tatul Petrosyan, Head of General Department of the RA Investigative Committee. The latter [the authorities] came to this conclusion underscoring [the fact] that they found in that organization someone who, most importantly, does not have a ‘noisy’ past, [and] at the same time, is accepted by the staff.
“[But] time will tell what final decision will be taken,” wrote Iravunk.