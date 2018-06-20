The U.S. missile defense facilities deployed in Romania and further in Poland undermine stability on the European continent, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said at the meeting of the board of Russian Defense Ministry.
"The U.S. missile defense system deployed in Romania in 2016 and the planned launch of similar facilities in Poland undermine regional stability," TASS reported quoting Russian Defense Minister.
According to him, Russia is the main enemy in the new U.S. nuclear strategy.
"In light of this, the Pentagon modernizes its tactical nuclear weapons and its storage facilities in Europe as well as attracts non-nuclear members of the alliance to train pilots," Shoygu said.