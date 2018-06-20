YEREVAN. – There is certain tension at the line of contact between Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces, but it does not differ much from the previously existing tension, secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.

He added that the delegation headed by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan left for Artsakh last week to study the situation on the ground.

“It does not differ much as compared with other period. Azerbaijan continues movement on the line of contact which is followed by the Defense Army not to allow any actions which can lead to large-scale operation,” Grigoryan said during Azatutyun radio station’s Facebook conference

The tension has increased to some extent, but the Defense Army keeps situation under control and is ready to fulfill its task, he added.