YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit in Brussels, met with Nicolas Tavitian, director of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe.
Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated AGBU’s significant contribution to the initiation and implementation of programs aimed at raising the issues of the pan-Armenian agenda and their solution.
Foreign Minister emphasized that strong community structures are one of the pillars of Armenia's stable development.
In turn, Tavitian presented the activities of the European Office of AGBU, as well as current programs and new initiatives.
Armenian FM presented the latest developments in the country, the foreign policy direction envisaged by the program of the new Cabinet and the Armenia-EU agenda. The sides touched upon the role of Armenian structures in expanding Armenia-EU cooperation.
Mnatsakanyan also presented country's approaches to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.