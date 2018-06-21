YEREVAN. – The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, on Wednesday met with British Ambassador Judith Margareth Farnworth.

Avinyan presented to the diplomat the priority directions of the program of Armenia’s new government, the deputy PM’s office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Farnworth, for her part, informed that they wish to expand—together with the new Armenian government—the current format of cooperation, and she offered the British government’s assistance in the priority domains which are defined by the programs of the Armenian government.

At the end of their talk, the interlocutors agreed to uncover matters of mutual interest, and, considering the priorities of Armenia’s new government, to ensure further continued cooperation.