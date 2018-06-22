ZIGZAG LLC announces the opening of its new branch of ZIGZAG ANTENA located at 58 Komitas Avenue.

The official opening will take place on the 23rd of June 2018 at 11:00 AM. Anyone who purchases a laptop or a smartphone on that day will receive a gift from ZIGZAG.

This is another step for ZIGZAG LLC towards its goal, which is to offer wide variety of smartphones and technologically advances gadgets to its clients.

The ZIGZAG ANTENA chain offers its customers a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, notebooks from different word-known brands. For a better customer satisfaction, ZIGZAG ANTENA offers the opportunity to try out any product in its stores before buying it.

ZIGZAG ANTENA offers its customers professional consulting in products of world-known brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Meizu, Sony, Huawei, JBL, Dell, Hp, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and many others.