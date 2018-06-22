Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed he has “straightforward, direct” relationships with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His remarks came during the interview to Mir 24 in response to a request to comment on Armenian PM’s relations with Putin.

“We discuss everything directly and honestly, and I think we understand each other very well. This frankness helped us to reach this level of trust,” Pashinyan said.

Commenting on his impressions from the Russia-hosted World Cup matches, Pashinyan said: “To be honest, I do not have time to watch all World Cup matches. Sometimes, I’m interested in the results of the matches. I attended World Cup’s first match and I was impressed by the result the Russian team.”

According to him, football and politics have much in common as “the team that has a real team spirit and a good leader wins.”