YEREVAN. – Deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan has addressed co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus and member of the Congressional Caucus Tulsi Gabbard in connection with the reports that Azerbaijan will showcase US-made Bell 412 helicopters during the June 26 military parade.
“The information rises a lot of questions and concerns that I wanted to share with you. One my concerns is the origin of the abovementioned helicopters and how they were possessed by Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.
Arpine Hovhannisyan asked to provide information on the matter if they “share her concern”.
Earlier the Armenian National Committee of America has sent a letter to heads of armed services committees of the Senate and Congress in connection with media reports alleging that Azerbaijan will showcase US-made Bell 412 helicopters during the June 26 military parade.