The Israeli army press service reported that the military had launched a missile toward a drone that was approaching Israel from the Syrian border, and they had forced this drone to alter its course, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
قوات الاحتلال تطلق صاروخ باتريوت تجاه طائرة بدون طيار في منطقة الجليل المحتل. pic.twitter.com/1JoK9KmZa6— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) 24 июня 2018 г.
Even though the drone was not hit, it disappeared from the Israeli border.
But the Israelis did not specify the type, affiliation, and objective of this drone.
الإعلام العبري: إطلاق صاروخ باتريوت بإتجاه هدف ما في سماء مدينة صفد شمالي فلسطين المحتلة . pic.twitter.com/2o2vJpooNu— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) 24 июня 2018 г.