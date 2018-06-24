Turkish police on Sunday detained a three-member delegation from the French Communist Party (PCF), and which had arrived in Turkey to observe the day’s parliamentary and presidential elections in the country.
The aforesaid is noted in a statement which the PCF has disseminated, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
The statement noted that on Sunday morning, the delegation stood before the Turkish prosecutor’s office. They were detained in Ağrı town, near the borders with Armenia and Iran.
But French communists are convinced that with this move, Turkish authorities intend to silence all those who condemn the widespread machinations during the elections. As per the PCF, in particular, and to this end, the Turkish administration disseminated “reports”—on Twitter—that the delegation members were fake observers, and that they actually had come to manipulate the elections.
Sunday’s parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey have concluded, and the preliminary results will begin to be announced in the coming hours.
But numerous cases of electoral fraud were recorded during Sunday’s voting in the country.
As reported earlier, six candidates are running for president. But the top contenders are incumbent President and ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem İnce.
And even though eleven political parties are running for parliament, solely four of them have a real chance to win parliamentary seats.
Four Armenians are running for the legislature, and Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, has the best chance to be reelected. The next likely Armenian to win a parliamentary seat in Turkey is AKP’s serving MP, Markar Esayan.