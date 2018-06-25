The Pentagon intends to build temporary camps to accommodate refugees at the two US military bases, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said on Sunday during his visit to Alaska.
“The details are being worked out ... about exactly how much capacity they need at the two bases, what other kinds of facilities they need built,” Reuters reported quoting Mattis.
However, Mattis did not specify the names of the bases or whether they would house immigrant children or their parents.
Earlier, AP reported about the Pentagon plans to house 20,000 children in the US military bases who were detained while trying to illegally cross the border with Mexico.