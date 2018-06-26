News
Tuesday
June 26
News
Tuesday
June 26
Russia army divisions start trainings in Armenia
Russia army divisions start trainings in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Intelligence divisions from the Russian military base in Armenia have kicked off a training camp at a highland training center of this military base.

Within a month, the newly arrived military servicemen will improve their skills in using modern intelligence methods under hot climatic highland conditions, informed the press service of the Southern Military Okrug (district) of the Russian Armed Forces.

More than 300 servicemen will take part and about 30 units of special military equipment, including drones, will be used in this practical training.
