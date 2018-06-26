Parliament Vice Speaker: Armenia is against BSEC politicization

Armenia is against both the politicization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization and putting forward preconditions in the interests of any state, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
According to him, this organization has an economic orientation, and Armenia stands exclusively for economic cooperation with all BSEC member states.
"We voiced the problem of the blockade of Armenia by the Turkish side and noted the inadmissibility,” the Vice Speaker noted.
According to him, Armenia has held efficient meetings with the delegations from Russia, Moldova and Greece.
The next meeting of the BSEC PA will be held in Yerevan, Sharmazanov recalled.