Sharmazanov: Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan to leave office as RPA first deputy chairman

Parliament Vice Speaker: Armenia is against BSEC politicization

Armenia MFA on Azerbaijan president: Tin troops’ supreme commander attacks all possible heights

Children injured in Armenia road accident

4 people injured in Hong Kong park shooting

Macedonia President refuses to sign deal on country’s name change

Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan has not done anything that the turn could come to him

Head of delegation: Armenia not to participate in BSEC Secretary General elections

Russia army divisions start trainings in Armenia

German envoy to Armenia: Trust should be formed with respect to courts

Armenia MP speaks to US lawmaker over Bell 412 helicopters purchased by Azerbaijan

US Congress intern suspended for shouting expletive at Trump

Donald Trump praises Melania at South Carolina rally

Armenia PM: We are trying to direct investments to provinces

2 aircraft collide at Seoul airport due to amid heavy rain

Shots fired in Yerevan, one person hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Russian soldier dies in Gyumri road accident

Newspaper: Azerbaijan president ready to negotiate with Armenia’s Sarkissian?

Armenia lawmaker: Euronest PA-adopted report reflects on Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

Venice Commission president: Reasonable time should be allowed to prepare for Armenia snap elections

Armenia MP: Any military aggression against Karabakh will be punished

Armenia PM: It will never again be good for former corrupt authorities

Armenian PM: There have been no changes in terms of military risks in Nakhchivan

Armenia PM: Investigators have to answer questions about property of Yerevan Mayor

Armenian PM: We record unprecedentedly low level of ceasefire violation cases

Former Armenia official shows over $120 thousands in brief case when being detained

EU ready to work with new Turkey president and parliament

Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service suspected of illicit enrichment

Alexander Sargsyan released

Diana Gasparyan appointed mayor of Etchmiadzin

Armenian PM discusses creation of “one investment window”

National Security Service posts footage of search in Manvel Grigoryan’s house in Artsakh

EU imposes sanctions against Venezuela

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.06.2018

Putin congratulates Erdogan

Package of Armenia’s electoral legislation changes will not be sent to Venice Commission

Police: Alexander Sargsyan detained in Yerevan

Mayor of Armenian town resigns

OSCE marks unequal conditions in Turkey elections

Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service detained

Diana Ghazaryan appointed head of Microsoft Armenia office

Armenian MP's wife will be detained

Georgia new FM lauds relations with Armenia

First ever Armenian Genocide motion debated in Australia’s parliament

BSEC FMs to meet in Yerevan

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia delegation to PACE: Intense discussion held at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly

Armenia PM chairs Security Council session

China blocks HBO after John Oliver’s mockery of Xi Jinping

Armenian cultural heritage featured at 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.

NATO ex-chief denied entry to US

Karabakh police make new discovery

Armenia delegation to PACE: EPP Group head’s election postponed until fall session

Liliane Maury-Pasquier elected PACE new president

Trump complains to aids on his migrants decree

Russia State Duma speaker urges to prevent worsening of situation in Karabakh

PACE summer session opening in Strasbourg

PM Pashinyan to head Digital Armenia Foundation Board of Trustees

Seul to hold talks with Pyongyang

EU official: Armenia is ready for further steps in human rights

US Defense Secretary to visit China in late June

Karabakh President receives Armenian National Committee of America chairman

Pentagon to build temporary camps for immigrants at 2 military bases

Manvel Grigoryan’s son faces criminal charges

People block Yerevan city hall entrance, demand mayor’s resignation

Serj Tankian: Time for Armenia style peaceful revolution in US

Turkey’s Erdoğan reelected

Armenian MP from ruling party reelected into Turkey legislature

Armenian MP achieves crushing victory in Turkey parliamentary election

Kirk Kerkorian statue unveiled in Gyumri

Delivery within 15 minutes. Menu.am presents a new website and app

France communist party delegation members detained in Turkey

Opposition party official, two supporters killed at Turkey election precinct

Yerkrapah Volunteer Union of Armenia terminates Manvel Grigoryan’s powers as board chairman

Israel launches missile at drone approaching from Syria border (VIDEO)

Numerous electoral fraud recorded in Turkey elections

Italy citizen hospitalized in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Yerkrapah Volunteer Union of Armenia holds special board meeting

Trump says exercises with South Korea are expensive military games

Elderly person found dead in downtown Yerevan apartment

10 people executed in China

Armenia MPs prevent young person’s suicide attempt

William Saroyan House-Museum in Fresno to formally open on August 31

10,000 police officers to ensure Trump’s safety during UK visit

Iraq airstrike kills 45 ISIS militants in Syria

Trump says Korean Peninsula denuclearization is starting

Turkey holds early presidential and parliamentary elections

Armenia citizen urges US court to drop money laundering charge against him

Chinese farmer finds turtle fossil dating back to Jurassic Period

Moscow: UN resolution on withdrawing Russian troops from Transnistria can unermine progress

Armenian PM congratulates President Sarkissian

OSCE is eager to step up its links with Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Serzh Sargsyan congratulaes Armenia president

Former South Korean Prime Minister Kim Jong-pil dies

Former RPA member creates new political party

Putin, Lukashenko, Nazarbayev congratulate Armen Sarkissian on his birthday

People killed in blast in Ethiopia rally

Azerbaijani troops make infiltration attempt, are thrown back to initial positions

Armenian MP addresses US lawmakers over reports about Bell 412 helicopters purchased by Baku

German Finance Minister: The euro is irreversible