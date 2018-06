Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that they had “carried out an operation with great mastery, last month in Nakhchivan.”

“The chief supreme commander of the tin troops attacks—with the most modern weapons—all the possible heights, as well as the postal [office], the telegram office, etc.,” Balayan tweeted. “The people of Azerbaijan affirm, with pain: prudence is not passed on by heredity.”