Armenian lawyer appointed councilor in Toronto

Toronto city council has appointed lawyer Miganoush Megardichian to fill the seat left vacant by former Ward 41 Councillor Chin Lee, Horizon Weekly reported quoting Global News.
Lee stepped down on May 8 to run in the provincial election as a candidate for the Ontario Liberal Party in the riding of Scarborough North.
According to a staff report, 25 people eligible to sit as a Toronto councillor applied to fill the position. Of the 25 applicants, only four live in the ward.
Applicants addressed Toronto city council and council members on Tuesday and Megardichian was declared the winner with 20 votes after the sixth ballot. The candidate will be sworn in after council passes a by-law.
Megardichian is a resident of Ward 38, Scarborough Centre, and speaks Armenian, Farsi, French, Spanish and Russian. 34 year old Megardichian is a lawyer.