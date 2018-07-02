News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.81
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Armenia MOD publicizes burning of Azerbaijan position in Nakhichevan
Armenia MOD publicizes burning of Azerbaijan position in Nakhichevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia (MOD), has released a video of the burning of an Azerbaijani military outpost in Nakhichevan.

“The Azerbaijani position is on fire,” he commented on the footage.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to conduct engineering and fortification works at a military outpost on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Nakhichevan, on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

In response, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and prevented the adversary from accomplishing the task, Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

“As a result of the fire from the Armenian side, one of the adversary’s posts collapsed and burnt completely,” he added. “A contract serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, Vahagn Baghdasaryan, was slightly injured in the shootout.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: CSTO informed about Azerbaijan’s actions in direction of Nakhchivan
“Everything that happens on the line of contact has a direct connection to Armenia...
 Armenia army chief: Holding military parades and carrying out military tasks are different actions
Artak Davtyan commented on the latest military parade by Azerbaijan…
 Moscow's position on Karabakh has not changed
“We are working with both sides to achieve the result...
 USAID director commits to a mine-free Artsakh
“More than 125,000 people have benefited from these interventions…
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan was obligated to notify about military exercises at least 42 days in advance
Baku’s holding of these maneuvers in violation of OSCE commitments is an ongoing trend…
 Armenia MOD presents OSCE officials statistics on Azerbaijan ceasefire violations
A regular OSCE briefing was held Thursday at the Tavush Regional Administration…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news