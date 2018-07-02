Armenia MOD publicizes burning of Azerbaijan position in Nakhichevan

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia (MOD), has released a video of the burning of an Azerbaijani military outpost in Nakhichevan.

“The Azerbaijani position is on fire,” he commented on the footage.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to conduct engineering and fortification works at a military outpost on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Nakhichevan, on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

In response, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and prevented the adversary from accomplishing the task, Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

“As a result of the fire from the Armenian side, one of the adversary’s posts collapsed and burnt completely,” he added. “A contract serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, Vahagn Baghdasaryan, was slightly injured in the shootout.”