Armenia army chief says there is no immediate risk of Karabakh War resumption
Armenia army chief says there is no immediate risk of Karabakh War resumption
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – There is always tension in recent years, along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, on Monday stated the aforesaid speaking to reporters at the central assembly point of the Ministry of Defense.

“Azerbaijan always conducts military exercises [along the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)],” Davtyan noted. “I see nothing unusual there.”

He stressed that they are closely watching Azerbaijan’s military exercises.

“We are ready for any development of the situation,” noted the Armenian army chief. “There is nothing disturbing at this time.”

He stressed that the people—and moreover, the army—should always be ready for a resumption of tension and the war.

“There is no immediate peril of war,” Artak Davtyan added “[But] as long as there is no political solution to the Karabakh conflict, the peril of war will always be.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
