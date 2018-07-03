NATO wants to further deepen relations with Armenia

NATO wishes to further deepen relations with Armenia, and it is willing to assist Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government—starting with the expansion of reforms.

James Appathurai, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, told about the aforementioned to RFE/RL Armenian Service.

Next week, PM Pashinyan will pay his first visit in this capacity to Europe—Brussels—where the NATO Summit will also be convened during those days.

Even though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has not officially confirmed yet, the abovementioned senior NATO official noted that the Armenian premier also will be among the participants of this NATO summit.

They—in Brussels—are confident that they can further strengthen cooperation and dialogue with the new government of Armenia.