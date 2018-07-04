News
Armenia-made computers are installed before ministers at Cabinet session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

From now on, computers made in Armenia will be installed at the sessions’ halls of the government.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the abovementioned at Wednesday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia. He added that Armenian production computers were installed before the ministers.

“This is associated with the change of approach; this is our political approach,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “We [the new Armenian government] have stated that the development of high technology in Armenia is a priority for us.”

“It’s very important to our country that production develops in Armenia,” the PM added. “We all should give preference to Armenian production and Armenian producers.”

Nikol Pashinyan urged all Armenian citizens to prefer Armenian production when making purchases.

“It’s both pleasing and profitable,” he added. “And [it] increases the opportunities of local production and producers.”
