Armenia Premier: Community enlargement process is controversial

The process of enlargement of communities is controversial.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday noted the aforementioned at his public assembly with the residents of Sisian town, in Syunik Province.
He pledged that the new government will not enlarge communities without the consent of their residents.
“At the same time, we consider it wrong to ‘bury’ the previous decision [to enlarge communities in Armenia],” Pashinyan stressed. “We can speak about the effectiveness—or the opposite—of the community enlargement process only one or two years later.
“But I consider this an extremely bad decision that communities are enlarged without knowing the [respective] view of the residents of the communities.”