MEPs recommend EU to express deep concern at military build-up in Karabakh conflict zone

The European Parliament recommends the EU Council and Commission to ensure that high priority is given to dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to enhanced EU participation in peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the OSCE 2009 Basic Principles.

This is indicated in the document of recommendations on the negotiations on the EU-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Agreement.

The MEPs call to support the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, promoting all initiatives conducive to peace-building such as an observance of the ceasefire by all sides, dialogue at all levels, including high-level talks, curbing hate speech, genuine confidence building measures, a substantial increase in OSCE international observers and deeper exchanges between Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society.

They recommend expressing deep concern at the military build-up and the disproportionate defence-spending in the region. They also reiterate the need to involve both Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society in any negotiation process.