Friday
July 06
Friday
July 06
Armenia PM in Vayots Dzor, meets with protesters against Amulsar gold mine operation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday is on a working visit to Vayots Dzor Province.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location that Pashinyan visited Kechut village where he is meeting with the demonstrators who are protesting against the operation of the Amulsar gold mine.

For the past thirteen days, these activists have blocked all roads leading to this mine, and they demand that its operation be stopped. 

International experts, who had gotten familiarized with the situation on the spot, claim that the operation of the Amulsar mine threatens the water resources of Armenia. They state that Lydian International company, which operates this mine, should build a respective cleansing station.

Lydian International, however, is unwavering. In addition, its workers also are staging demonstrations for the past several days, and they demand not to obstruct their work.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan had informed that a working group was set up to discuss the matter concerning the Amulsar gold mine.
