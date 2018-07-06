Disputing parties do not reach agreement on Armenia gold mine issue

At Friday’s discussion in Jermuk town, and with respect to the operation of the Amulsar gold mine of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the representatives of Lydian International company which operates this mine, and the demonstrators who protest against its operation did not reach an agreement on conducting an expertise study at the mine.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location that, after a long discussion, Pashinyan said he was in a hurry and could no longer stay. He stated, however, that the government will confer on this matter and announce its respective position in the near future.

Once the PM left, the activists protesting against the operation of the mine announced that there will be no concessions on this matter and they will fight until the end.

As reported earlier, for the past thirteen days, the activists who are protesting against the operation of the Amulsar gold mine have blocked all roads leading to this mine, and they demand that its operation be stopped.

International experts, who had gotten familiarized with the situation on the spot, claim that the operation of this mine threatens the water resources of Armenia. They state that Lydian International company, which operates this mine, should build a respective cleansing station.

Lydian International, however, is unwavering. In addition, its workers also are staging demonstrations for the past several days, and they demand not to obstruct their work. And according to the company CEO, they already have suffered a $ 3.5mn loss because of the protests, and therefore the company plans to go to court.