Armenia tycoon MP’s bodyguard is arrested

YEREVAN. – Criminal charges have been filed against Eduard Babayan, the head of the security service of Prosperous Armenia Party leader and tycoon MP, Gagik Tsarukyan.

According to the Special Investigation Service (SIS) statement, along the lines of the respective criminal case, charges were filed Thursday against Babayan, and for striking punches—together with a group of men—and deliberately causing life-threatening serious injuries to Vyacheslav Arutyunov.

Representing Armenia at the 2012 World Boxing Championships, Arutyunov’s son had become world champion. In this connection, Gagik Tsarukyan, who is also President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, had promised Vyacheslav Arutyunov to assist in exempting his son from military service in Armenia.

After Monday’s meeting of the Boxing Federation of Armenia, Arutyunov had approached Tsarukyan and reminded him about his earlier promise to resolve the military service matter of his son.

Subsequently, however, Eduard Babayan—and together with a group of men—had struck punches at Vyacheslav Arutyunov, causing him life-threatening serious injuries.

The SIS on Thursday filed a motion with court, and with a request that Babayan be arrested. The court granted the motion on the same day, and Eduard Babayan was taken into custody.

The investigation into this criminal case is still in progress.