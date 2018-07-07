News
Armenian President holds meeting with UK Permanent Under Secretary Simon McDonald
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Simon McDonald, UK’s Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, President's Office reported.

The president welcomed the British diplomat’s visit to Armenia, stressing that high level mutual visits contribute to expanding dialogue between the countries.

McDonald praised the peaceful and constitutional resolution of the latest events in Armenia and the president’s role in it.

The sides exchanged ideas over prospects of Armenian-British cooperation. They concurred that a great potential of partnership exists and numerous directions where more tangible results can be achieved.
