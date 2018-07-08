Vanadzor Technology Center hosts Engineering Forum-Expo (PHOTO)

The second Engineering Forum-Expo opened on Saturday in the Vanadzor Technology Center.

The Forum-Expo aims to demonstrate the latest achievements of the engineering sector in Armenia and discuss engineering education and business environment challenges, as well as global developments in the industry

Innovative solutions, such as 3D printers, self-heating cups, alternative energy resources and many other items are presented during the exhibition.

“The Ministry of Education and Science and Armenia is ready to provide practical assistance in organizing such events, which enable us to summarize the activities, identify problems and, together with specialists and leading companies, look for ways to solve them. I am confident that such programs in Armenia will develop at a fast pace, as our country attaches great importance to information technologies,” Education and Science Minister Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters.

According to him, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies should cooperate in attracting transnational high-tech companies to Armenia. The presence of such companies is also important for the development of the regions. The Minister emphasized that the work of one specialist creates up to a dozen jobs and infrastructure, stimulates labor market and reduces unemployment.

“Armenia is favorable for international companies because they are not forced to invest in the creation of technology centers or in training specialists, we have our own, and this helps us achieve concrete results in a short period of time,” Harutyunyan added.

Hakob Arshakyan, First Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies, in his turn noted that the presence of transnational companies in Armenia not only creates new jobs, but also brings international experience, knowledge and culture of work and management.

Director of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation Bagrat Yengibaryan added that Vanadzor Technology Center has expanded over the last year and attracted numerous companies that are interesting for young professionals.

According to the organizers, the engineering forum-expo enables organizations and large players in this sector to exchange experience and ideas in the following areas: electronics, communication technologies and 5G, mathematical modeling, unmanned vehicles, bioengineering and chemistry, big data processing.

The forum-expo brought together around 300 representatives of the state institutions, research, educational and donor organizations, start-ups and engineering companies from Armenia and abroad. This year, over 35 local and international organizations presented their products, solutions and services in the exhibition area of the forum.

The event is organised by Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF), Vanadzor Technology Center (VTC) and Engeneering Assosciation in partnership with Government of Armenia, European Union through its EU4Business “Support to SME Development in Armenia” (EU-SMEDA)project, PMI Science/Philip Morris Armenia, National Instrument, IBM, Union of Employers of Information and communication Technologies (UEICT), Armenian National Polytechnic University, Armenian National Engineering Laboratories, Gyumri Technology Center (GTC), Microsoft Innovation Center (MIC), Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center (ISTC), Armenian-Indian Center for Excellence in ICT (AITC) , ECA Regional Center for Mobile Solutions (mLab ECA), Rostelecom.