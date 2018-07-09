Dominic Raab appointed British Brexit Secretary

Former housing minister Dominic Raab was appointed British Brexit secretary, Reuters reported.
“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union,” a statement from May’s office said.
Dominic Raab replaced David Davis who has resigned because of contradictions with PM Theresa May.
In his letter of resignation Mr Davis told Mrs May “the current trend of policy and tactics” was making it “look less and less likely” that the UK would leave the customs union and single market.