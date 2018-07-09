Armenian PM: I don’t have right to care for my own son more than for other soldiers

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son, Ashot Pashinyan, joined Armenian army on Monday.
“I am proud of him" Pashinyan told reporters.
Asked whether he is worried about his son’s decision to serve in Artsakh, the Prime Minister noted: “No less than with respect to other soldiers. I do not have the right to care for my own son more than for other soldiers.”
Asked to comment on the fact that many high-ranking officials’ sons did not serve at all, Pashinyan said: “We are verifying this information now, so let us see. I do not want to make official statements now.”