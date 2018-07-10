News
Investigators will wait until Armenia’s second president is back to Yerevan
YEREVAN. – The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia will wait until July 25 to interrogate Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan within the criminal case into the March 1 events in Yerevan, head of the service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier the head of Kocharyan’s office Viktor Soghomonyan said ex-president would return to Armenia on July 25 and is ready to answer the questions in a written form, by phone or via video conference.

“There are strict regulations concerning the procedures of calling for interrogation and the process of questioning. The law does not allow interrogating an individual via video conference or other means of telecommunication,” Khachatryan said.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
