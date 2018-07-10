Arsinee Khanjian about Armenia-Turkey relations: Cultural figures can achieve more than diplomats

Often or actually most of the times, if you look at it, representatives of culture can achieve much more than diplomats since they are given the chance of expressing free way of thinking, said Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinee Khanjian at the opening of Armenia-Turkey Cinema Platform(ATCP) workshop Tuesday, July 10.
She encouraged to continue financially supporting the project and creating an opportunity for the two countries to improve relations as well as for Armenian and Turkish filmmakers to create and compete in equal conditions.
Opening remarks and welcome was also presented by Piotr Antoni Switalski - EU Ambassador to Armenia, film producer and ATCP Manager(Turkey) Cigdem Mater and Director of Golden Apricot International Film Festival Susanna Harutyunyan.
Mr. Switalski mentioned that by his presence he wanted to emphasize the importance of the project for EU and he said EU and Sweden are determined to be more active in their financial support of the project and making of joint Armenian-Turkish films.