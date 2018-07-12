Ambassador: French government completes Armenian-EU deal’s ratification

YEREVAN. – The French government has completed the ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, the process of the ratification has been submitted to the parliament.

Asked to comment on Wednesday’s meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels, the envoy noted that France will always stand next to Armenia both within the OSCE Minsk Group and EU.

According to him, the French President welcomed Armenian Prime Minister’s reform policy.

“The agreement with the EU is designed to stimulate the relations. It covers numerous opportunities for cooperation. It’s a priority for Armenian authorities,” the Ambassador added.