French ambassador invites to join him for watching World Cup final

YEREVAN. – Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte invited the fans to watch the final match of the World Cup on Sunday evening.
“The first good news is that we managed to avoid the England-France match. This is an old dispute, “ the ambassador joked, noting that it was always dangerous to meet with a team that had already given a surprise. “Let's not forget that in 1999 in the quarterfinals there was a difficult match against Croatia”.
He invited to watch the final on Sunday evening in the English Park next to the embassy.
“And with Armenian beer. Let the strongest win, only without a penalty shootout,” he added.