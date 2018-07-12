News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
French ambassador invites to join him for watching World Cup final
French ambassador invites to join him for watching World Cup final
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte invited the fans to watch the final match of the World Cup on Sunday evening.

“The first good news is that we managed to avoid the England-France match. This is an old dispute, “ the ambassador joked, noting that it was always dangerous to meet with a team that had already given a surprise. “Let's not forget that in 1999 in the quarterfinals there was a difficult match against Croatia”.

He invited to watch the final on Sunday evening in the English Park next to the embassy.

“And with Armenian beer. Let the strongest win, only without a penalty shootout,” he added.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news