Armenian MP urges German colleague to study cooperation between Rheinmetall and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Chair of Armenian parliament’s standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan welcomed member of Bundestag Nikolas Löbel and deputy head of German mission to Armenia Klaus Wendelberger on Thursday.
Ashotyan emphasized the importance of cooperation between parliaments of Armenia and Germany and realization of joint projects by parliamentary focus groups and committees.
The sides also talked about CEPA agreement between Armenia and EU where Ashotyan emphasized the parliamentary control over the implementation of the agreement for which Armenia counts on German experience.
He also addressed the memorandum between German company Rheinmetall and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and called on his German colleagues to thoroughly study the matter.