Official: Armenia monopolies cannot disappear in a day
Official: Armenia monopolies cannot disappear in a day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The government has to provide free competitive conditions for all business entities, but this does not mean that the monopolies will disappear immediately, head of Armenia’s State Revenues Committee David Ananyan said.

As an example, the head of the Committee spoke about Alex Holding owned by a well-known businessman Samvel Aleksanyan.

“For example, Alex Holding is engaged in the imports of granulated sugar and he has a dominant position in the market. In these conditions, it is very difficult for anyone to appear on this territory and take his place in the market quickly. The market is free for all, but whether new people can stand all difficulties is a question,” he said.

 

 
