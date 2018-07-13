Karabakh Foreign Ministry commends introductory meeting of FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Pashinyan briefs Armenian-Belgian businessmen on Armenian government’s priorities in economic sector

Mass disorder in Azerbaijan results in detentions

Armenian PM urges Belgian Armenians to think of coming back to Armenia

Official: Armenia monopolies cannot disappear in a day

Armenia hands over humanitarian aid to Syria

Peskov speaks about Trump's statement that Putin is his rival

Armenia president to attend World Cup closing ceremony

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Over 1.5 billion drams returned to budget

Armenia is 133th economy in World Bank GDP rankings

European Commission chief nearly falls on Ukraine leader at NATO summit

Azerbaijan fired shots at Armenian town at night

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets Artsakh Defense Minister

ANCA condemns Trump opposition to restrictions on F-35 sale to Turkey

Armenian President visits French embassy in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Memorandum of Artsakh Foreign Ministry published on UN offical website

Person accused of killing police officer in Azerbaijan killed

Pashinyan: Armenia stays Russia’s ally, but will develop relations with West

Moon Jae-in says Kim Jong Un wants to develop North Korea into normal country

Armenian PM: Would be useful if NATO sends strong message to Azerbaijan

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council meets with Artsakh lawmakers

Yerkir Tsirani nominates candidate for Yerevan mayor's seat

Jackal attacks woman in Artsakh

2 key suspects released in Hrant Dink case

Pashinyan: Civil Contract undecided on format of participation in the snap elections

Turkey FM congratulated Armenian PM on his election

Death toll in Japan flood reaches 204

Armenia PM: We will not act as petitioners in relations with foreign partners

Nikol Pashinyan: No talk on meeting with Azerbaijani president at the moment

Trump says Iran will seek fresh deal

Stoltenberg: Allies have heard Trump's defense budget message loud and clear

Kim Jong Un sends Trump a 'very nice' letter

Armenia ex-president Serzh Sargsyan receives Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s regional director

Maria Zakharova: Russia hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will agree on additional observers in Karabakh

Armenian President receives academician Yuri Oganessian

Canadian PM reaffirms his participation in the 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan

Karabakh reports 102% tourism growth

Pashinyan at NATO summit: Peace process requires constructive approach and discussion of positions of all sides

Azerbaijan’s behavior questions its commitment to peace process: Armenian PM at NATO summit

“You can rely on EU’s backing on the way to democratic reforms” - Donald Tusk to Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan delivers speech at NATO summit (PHOTOS)

Armenian MP urges German colleague to study cooperation between Rheinmetall and Azerbaijan

OSCE ODIHR director praises Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s work

Artsakh president meets with Armenia’s Security Council secretary

Armenian president meets with Italy ambassador to discuss president’s state visist

Armenian Defense Minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense

China president delivers speech at China-Arab forum

Ameriabank wins Euromoney Award for Excellence 2018 as the Best Bank of the Year in Armenia

European Commission head: We were inspired by Armenia's developments (PHOTO)

Secretary of Armenian Security Council visits Artsakh (PHOTO)

OSCE Minsk Group: Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers agreed to meet again in near future

Armenian ambassador to US discusses investments with OPIC official

French ambassador invites to join him for watching World Cup final

Vice speaker of Armenian parliament meets chairmen of Poland Sejm and Senate

7 objects in Armenia gain status of immovable heritage

Yerevan Council of Elders member: RPA most probably won’t have candidate for mayor

Armenian PM meets with Latvia and Lithuania presidents

Armenian Parliament adopts a law on amnesty of traffic fines

EU Commission president meets with Armenia PM

NATO Chief: NATO welcomes Ukrainian reforms

Armenian PM attends dinner for delegations of NATO members (PHOTO)

NATO Chief: Georgia to become NATO member

Tumo center to be opened in Paris

Artsakh president meets with Armenia transport minister

French choir to perform in Armenia

Ambassador: French government completes Armenian-EU deal’s ratification

Extraordinary elections of Yerevan mayor will be held on July 16

French Envoy: Changes in Armenia give new impetus to bilateral relations

Ambassador: France has no intention to sell weapons to parties to Karabakh conflict

Armenian Parliament's extraordinary session continues

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan becomes more aggressive after Armenia revolution

Yerevan Council member: RPA does not have mayoral candidate

Yerevan Council of Elders meets to discuss mayor’s election (PHOTO, LIVE)

1 killed, 13 injured in Baku bus crash

NATO: We continue to support efforts towards peaceful settlement of conflicts in South Caucasus

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers hold fact-finding meeting

EU ready to help with next Armenia elections

Mogherini confirms EU's strong support for peace in Karabakh

Syrian Army soldier of Armenian descent killed in Syria

NATO encourages Georgia by future membership

Trump claims Germany 'totally controlled' by Russia

Nikol Pashinyan meets Federica Mogherini in Brussels

Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs kicks off in Brussels

Pashinyan meets with Macron in Brussels (PHOTOS)

Meeting of Armenian FM and OSCE MG co-chairs kicks off in Brussels

Saudi Arabia protests to UN about Iranian naval encroachment

Investigative Committee: Nephew of Armenia's ex-president arrested

Bedros Terzian temporarily appointed as Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s executive director

Representatives of Armenian Armed Forces discuss military-technical cooperation issues in China

Armenian PM meets Carnegie Europe Center experts and EU officials

Armenia briefs CSTO members about situation on Nakhichevan sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

President of European Council and President of Azerbaijan discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict

EU and Azerbaijan determine policy priorities

Deputy FM: Armenian PM is invited to Iran, timetable to be clear soon

Yerevan: Baku’s actions hinder progress in talks

Yerevan Council of Elders to hold extraordinary meeting after mayor resigns

Deputy FM: Armenian PM’s visit to Brussels is very important

ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani captives

UK House of Commons approves CEPA

Tsarukyan bloc MP about mayor’s resignation: Republicans lost and their team has to go