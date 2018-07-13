Armenian PM urges Belgian Armenians to think of coming back to Armenia

At the end of his working visit to Brussels, Armenian PM Nikol Pashunyan met with Armenian community in Belgium at Mary Magdalene Chapel in Brussels.
He was greeted by numerous Armenians, who wished good luck to new Armenian leader and his government.
PM turned to Belgian Armenians, saying each and every one of them is a proud representative of Armenian nation and from now on they are all free and proud citizens of Armenia. Pashinyan said they all had their fair share in the victory of velvet revolution in Armenia and they all now have a responsibility for the prosperity and growth the Republic of Armenia.
“Not a single political analysis center in the world could predict something like this to happen in Armenia, they say. It all happened for a simple reason, at least 95% of Armenians in Armenia and abroad expressed their willingness to protect the ideology and values of the revolution,” PM said.
He called on the Armenians to talk about returning to Armenia every day and to do everything they can to maintain and support the prosperity and development of Armenia.